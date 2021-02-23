Muskegon Community College looks to sell shuttered fitness center

The offer was made by a Muskegon attorney on behalf of a non-profit Michigan corporation to be named later.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trustees at Muskegon Community College will accept a $1.17 million purchase offer for the college's closed Lakeshore Fitness Center.

Later this week that organization's board will meet to formally approve its offer, and then the purchaser's name will be made public.

The college closed the fitness center on Muskegon Lake last year after racking up more than $2.5 million in operational losses.

The building was once the Muskegon YMCA.

