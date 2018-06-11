MUSKEGON, Mich. - Muskegon Community College's Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies held a healing and solidarity gathering on Monday night, following October's deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The event was at the Sturrus Center in downtown Muskegon.

On Oct. 27, a gunman entered Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and injuring six more. Monday night's gathering in Muskegon also paid tribute to the victims from the Kentucky Kroger shooting and other incidents of hate in America.

The gathering in Muskegon follows several others in the West Michigan area, including one held in Grand Rapids and one at Grand Valley State University.

