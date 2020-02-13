MUSKEGON, Mich. — Since 2015, the Rockstock Music Festival has been the place in Muskegon to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Baskin says nearly 40,000 people watched the display last year and it's that kind of interest that has allowed the group to donate thousands to the non-profit 'No More Sidelines'.

"It is for individuals with disabilities that may not be able to participate in sports," says Baskin.

Baskin says he was already finalizing plans for this year's fireworks display until he was notified the city might be going in a different direction. That's when he reached out to City Manager Frank Peterson.

"Frank and I sat and talked for 20 minutes, he was under the impression that we weren't doing it, we couldn't figure out where that really came from, but I offered to partner with him, let's keep them down here at Heritage Landing where they belong," says Baskin.

The city put in an application for a new location, about 4 blocks away from Heritage Landing. Baskin could submit an application for Rockstock, but the city could choose to deny it.

On Tuesday, the city approved $35,000 for fireworks.

"We asked the city commission to consider getting involved in the fireworks celebration for Fourth of July and the big reason is because it's on a Saturday and there could be the potential for a lot of visitors," says Peterson.

"If the city moves forward with their fireworks, I don't see it making sense to have two shows, fighting for sponsorship and it's extremely expensive to put on a fireworks show," says Baskin.

Both sides say they are open to working together. The city says they still have to figure out many details and a location has not yet been finalized.

