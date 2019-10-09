MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's city leaders are considering banning smoking in some public spaces.

Monday night, they discussed the possibility of a smoking ban in all public parks and some parts of downtown. City leaders say complaints about excessive cigarette butts sparked the discussion.

The proposed amendment has not been finalized yet, and a date has not been set for when a vote would take place.

This decision follows a recent ban on flavored vaping products in Michigan.

