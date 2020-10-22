Casino one step closer to becoming reality in Muskegon County

The project is estimated to bring 3,000 jobs to the community.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Thursday, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians announced they are one step closer to making the Muskegon County Casino Project a reality.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) is expected to formally publish a Notice Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) on Friday for the Little River Band’s Fee-to-Trust and casino project at a former racetrack in Fruitport Township.

“This is an incredible step forward in our process to build the Muskegon County Casino Project,” said Larry Romanelli, Ogema of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

In the FEIS, the BIA considered both the Little River Band’s proposed casino project and a range of economic development alternatives, and concluded that the Little River Band’s project as proposed is the preferred alternative of the federal government.

A public comment period will be instated after which the federal government will issue its final decision on the application. The process then moves to the State of Michigan for concurrence of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and action by the Legislature.

The project is estimated to bring 3,000 new jobs into the Muskegon community. This will include 1,500 full-time jobs and 1,500 construction and ancillary jobs.

The Little River Band says it has been working on this project for more than a decade.

The Little River Band’s proposed gaming and economic development would include:

Approximately 69,000 square feet of gaming floor space

1,700 slot machines

35 table games

220-room hotel

Event and meeting room space

Dining and entertainment options

