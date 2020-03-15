MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County court system and its offices are closing its services to the public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Michigan, according to the court's press release.

14th Circuit Court, 60th District Court and the 61st Probate Court will be closed beginning on March 16 and will remain closed through April 5. However, all emergency matters including in-custody arraignments and emergency filings related to child protective proceedings will be conducted.

"While closing the court is an inconvenience, we are committed to doing our part to stop the spread of this virus," said the court in a press release.

Anyone with a notice to appear in a court proceeding between the time period the court is closed will receive a new hearing date notice from the court in the mail.

