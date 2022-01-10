Muskegon Co. courts to continue limiting access due to COVID-19

Officials say limited in-person access will continue through at least Feb. 14.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County court officials say that in-person access to the courthouse will continue to be restricted through at least Feb. 14.

Officials say these restrictions are due to a spike in COVID-19 in the county. The decision was made with input from the Muskegon County Health Department.

The guidelines for the courts are as follows:

Court offices (District, Probate, Circuit, Family Court and Friend of the Court) will not be open to serve the general public on a "walk-in" basis. Most court hearings will continue to be conducted virtually via Zoom. Other court hearings will continue to be held in-person. Instructions on how to appear and how to participate for a court hearing will be provided to all parties along with a notice to appear. If you have an attorney and you are uncertain about whether you should appear in person or to appear remotely, please contact your attorney immediately. Everyone entering the Hall of Justice will be required to self-screen for COVID symptoms. Anyone accessing court services will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside the building. Scheduled jury trials will continue to be adjourned at least through the week of Feb. 14. If you have received a juror summons, please follow the instructions for contacting the jury hotline for more information regarding your term of service. Other Muskegon County offices are not governed by this action by the courts. All other departments remain open, until further notice.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a great many challenges," reads a release about the restrictions.

"It has also proven the resiliency of our citizens, and their institutions of government. We have found, and continue to find, new and innovative ways to meet these challenges — to adapt and to respond in a manner that ensures the public’s health and safety while at the same time preserving access to the justice system. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding."

