Muskegon County courts to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, open to public June 29

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County announced Wednesday that they will lift all COVID-19 restrictions and return to in-person committee and board meetings beginning June 29.

The county has been in alignment with Gov. Whitmer, OSHA and the MDHHS to ensure health and safety were top priority.

“We have been waiting for over a year to hear this great news and return to a pre-pandemic order of operations,” said Chairman Bob Scolnik.

Permanent protective measures have been implemented, including new signage, installation of hand sanitizing stations, protective shielding and physical barriers within courtroom areas.

Judges can still require individuals in the courtroom to use masks.

Public access to the Muskegon Hall of Justice begins Tuesday, June 29.

