Deputy shot, suspect killed following alleged domestic dispute and car chase in Muskegon Co.

The sheriff says deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody at gunpoint when the suspect shot at deputies, who returned fire. The suspect was killed.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A person was killed and a deputy was injured during a shootout in Muskegon County early Monday morning.

Deputies say the incident began with a report of a domestic dispute around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in Muskegon Township. It was determined the suspect in the dispute had fired a gun inside the home and left the scene in a Subaru Forester.

An off-duty deputy located the suspect just before 1 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect led law enforcement on a pursuit over several miles.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the suspect went into a ditch in the area of Slocum Road and Neil Road near Ravenna. Deputies had been attempting to take the suspect into custody at gunpoint when the suspect began shooting at deputies, who returned fire. The suspect was shot and killed.

Deputy Joshua Hankins from the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, Hankins joined the department in 2021 following his graduation from the Grand Valley State University Police Academy in 2020. Prior to joining the sheriff's office, Hankins was a cadet for the Norton Shores Police Department and a seasonal marine deputy for the sheriff's office.

Michigan State Police are now investigating the incident.

