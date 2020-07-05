MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — People in Muskegon County have more access to COVID-19 testing through expanded testing criteria, federal resources and new partnerships county's public health officials announced Thursday.

“Testing is a vital pillar of efforts to protect public health and save lives,” said Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore. “I truly appreciate this coordinated community approach to expand local COVID-19 testing options for Muskegon County residents.”

While current testing criteria still prioritizes high risk groups, it also allows for any Michigander displaying mild symptoms or any essential worker still reporting to work in person, whether symptomatic or not, to be tested permitting that testing supplies are available.

Hackley Community Care Center is now offering curbside testing for COVID-19 by appointment for established, as well as new patients, at their Muskegon Heights location on Baker Street.

Patients must call in advance for screening and a telehealth visit with a medical provider before coming to the testing site. If COVID-19 testing is needed, the medical provider will order the test and schedule your appointment. Call 231-737-1335. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rite Aid will begin offering self-swab nasal testing for COVID-19 by appointment through their pharmacy drive-thru at the 2580 Lake Ave, North Muskegon location starting Monday, May 11. Must be 18 years and older. Visit www.riteaid.com for screening and to make an appointment starting Sunday, May 10. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart will begin offering self-swab nasal testing for COVID-19 by appointment at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the Muskegon location on Henry Street starting Friday, May 8. Must be 18 years and older.

Visit www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com for screening and to make an appointment. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 7 to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Call 866-448-7719 with questions.

Mercy Health, North Ottawa Community Health, and Spectrum Health continue to offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 by appointment with a doctor’s referral to their drive-thru testing tents. Patients should contact their doctor for guidance. Hospital COVID-19 screening hotlines include Mercy Health 833-247-1258, North Ottawa Community Health 616-935-7810, and Spectrum Health 833-559-0659.

Additional details about testing availability throughout Michigan can be found on the COVID-19 Test Finder page. Individuals without internet access are encouraged to call the Michigan COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 for assistance finding a testing center.

