MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 69-year-old man from Muskegon Township died in a single car crash Saturday evening.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the scene on Holton Road near Old Orchard Lane around 6:15 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was heading southwest on Holton Road when it went off the road, crashed into a tree and overturned. "It is likely that he was experiencing a medical problem just prior to the crash," the sheriff's office said.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle; he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the incident.

