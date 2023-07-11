Muskegon County recovery organization gets new home

A one-of-a kind addiction treatment center in Muskegon is putting down permanent roots.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A West Michigan addiction recovery program is graduating from a 800-square-foot office to a home with room to grow.

Life Align Inc. is a peer-led support network built upon the lived experience of its founders, all of whom encountered one another through their own struggles and are intimately familiar with the ins and outs of treatment.

Moving from the cramped, shared space they were using just a few months ago into a spacious, dedicated spot of their own – is validation for the group's first members.

The organization has a brand new home off Seaway in Muskegon Heights. They hosted a grand opening recently and can't wait to see how much more of an impact their program can have on the community.

"From where we've came, you know, like, a year ago, what a year and a half ago, we were in probably an 800-square-foot office. We've definitly seen a rise and like people coming here are just like us," Nick Scharlow of Life Align Inc. said.

"It feels like a dream sometimes especially for you know, Nick and I that are just kind of what I would call two knuckleheads that, you know, that had a dream and a vision and wanted to build something special. It's a beautiful thing," Stephen Theile of Life Align Inc. said.

READ MORE: New innovative treatment program arrives in Muskegon

Since its founding, Life Align has served more than 2,500 people, and connected dozens of families with housing and other resources.

Organizers say the new space will only help them build upon these efforts.

For more information, visit Life Align's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.