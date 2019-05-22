MUSKEGON, Mich. - Muskegon County has life jacket loaner stations at all public beaches, but now the water safety task force is making an effort to place them at marinas in the count, too.

The first station went up at Muskegon's Hartshorn Marina. Grant money from the Sea Tow Foundation paid to provide the jackets.

Water Safety Task Force member say the jackets at the beach are free of charge to borrow for anyone going out onto the water.

The city of Muskegon started the life jacket loaner station initiative in July 2018. In addition, the city also purchased an ATV so first responders could maneuver on the beach, as well as numbered signs for emergency callers to reference as a way to identify their exact location.

RELATED: Muskegon County beaches add life jacket stations

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.