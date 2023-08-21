Man killed in shootout with Muskegon Co. deputies identified

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office said Zachary Joseph Johnson, 28, was killed following a car chase that is believed to have started as a domestic dispute.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The man who was killed in a shootout with Muskegon County deputies last week has been identified.

Deputies say the incident began with a report of a domestic dispute around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at a home in Muskegon Township. It was determined the suspect in the dispute, now identified as Johnson, had fired a gun inside the home and left the scene in a Subaru Forester.

An off-duty deputy located Johnson just before 1 a.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. Johnson then allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit over several miles.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Johnson's vehicle went into a ditch in the area of Slocum Road and Neil Road near Ravenna. Deputies had been attempting to take him into custody at gunpoint when he began shooting at deputies, who returned fire. Johnson was shot and killed at the scene.

Deputy Joshua Hankins from the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital for treatment. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital just after 5 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Hankins joined the department in 2021 following his graduation from the Grand Valley State University Police Academy in 2020. Prior to joining the sheriff's office, Hankins was a cadet for the Norton Shores Police Department and a seasonal marine deputy for the sheriff's office.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

