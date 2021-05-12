Muskegon County's Peace Officer Memorial Day returns to Hall of Justice

The commemoration was virtual last year because of the pandemic, but the county sheriff says you can feel the emotion and connection with families in person.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — As a trumpet played taps Wednesday night outside the Hall of Justice, dozens of people could feel the emotion of the moment as they remembered peace officers with connections to the Muskegon area who died in the line of duty dating back to 1908. It's been two years since that emotion has been felt in person.

"We get to see the faces on the pictures we have here of those individuals that served in our area. You get to feel the emotion and really be part of it," said Sheriff Michael Poulin who called out the names of the officers who gave their lives during the ceremony.

Current officers and family members of the fallen officers laid flowers next to their photos as their names were called.

"This day, for me, brings back memories of all those individual officers that I had the opportunity to work with in my career that lost their lives serving their community," said Poulin.

"We have a very close connection obviously in the law enforcement community, but when you have a tragic loss it even becomes tighter, especially those relationships with the families."

National Peace Officer Memorial Day is held annually on May 15, but Muskegon County holds its ceremony the Wednesday before each year.

"This week we get an opportunity to honor the men and women in law enforcement on a national level, but also locally," Poulin said.

The Muskegon Regional Police Pipes and Drums were recognized for what they do to honor fallen officers. Republican State Senator Jon Bumstead presented the band with the recognition, which was also signed by Democratic State Representative Terry Sabo. The band played twice at the National Police Memorial in Washington D.C.

