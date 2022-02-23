Muskegon County offices could relocate to Baker College Campus by end of 2022

Muskegon County is still planning to move non-court related offices to the Baker College campus on Marquette Avenue in 2022.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County is still planning to move all non-court related offices from the Hall of Justice, Oak Street and South Campus to the Baker College of Muskegon Campus in 2022.

The sale of the college's Marquette Ave. property has not yet been finalized but that may still happen in time for offices to begin relocating to the Baker College site in late summer or early fall.

The move is the result of a facility assessment of the Muskegon County South Campus offices which showed deteriorating conditions that may be too costly to repair.

"It was built in the 60s so you're looking at anywhere from $20 to $40-million to get that back up for the next 50-years," Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth said.

The Baker College campus is about three miles east of the county offices in downtown Muskegon.

The offices that will relocate include the Sheriff's Office Road Patrol, Muskegon County Emergency Services, Health Department, Register of Deeds, and Treasurer.

"You're looking at 300 or 400 employees," Eisenbarth said.

Baker College has been actively investigating a downtown Muskegon campus for several years. According to Eisenbarth if the sale closes, the college would still be able to offer classes at the Marquette Avenue campus for at least two-years.

For Muskegon County residents the location would offer most services they access under one roof and in a location that's more centrally located within the county proper and is more easily accessible to US-31.



Money the county received from the American Rescue Plan may be used to cover a portion of the purchase price which to date has not been released to the public.

