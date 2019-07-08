MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An overwhelming amount of support was shown in Muskegon County Tuesday for the local veterans millage.

People in Muskegon County approved the millage by over 9,000 votes.

The millage will continue to fund the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs.

It is estimated that the millage will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $3.85 per year and the millage will raise more than $300,000 for VA in Muskegon County.

According to Mike Baauw with the Muskegon County Veterans Affairs Office, the Muskegon County VA helped more than 3,000 veterans last year with counseling, food bank assistance and filing claims on the federal level for healthcare and compensation.

