MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 16-year-old Muskegon teen was shot and killed over the weekend and now, county officials are providing an update on the investigation into his death.

Zamarian Cooper and his younger sister were at a birthday party near their grandmother's Muskegon home Saturday night when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Zamarian was shot and killed while trying to shield his sister from gunfire.

Members of local law enforcement and Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson are expected to hold a press conference in front of the Hall of Justice Building at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to provide updates on the investigation into Zamarian's death and the suspects behind it.

Zamarian's family says the boy "wasn't a bad kid." His mother says he didn't have a criminal history or trouble with the law, "he was loved by everybody."

His family and friends have been raising money for his funeral by washing cars and serving food at the corner of Wood Street and Laketon Avenue, not far from where the teenager was killed.

His mother also started a GoFundMe campaign.

