More than 1,000 Muskegon County residents tested for COVID-19 over the weekend

The results are expected later this week.

On Saturday and Sunday, Muskegon County offered a free COVID-19 test to anyone who wanted one.

The partnership between leaders in Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, the state health department, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and National Guard resulted in 1,018 people getting tested for the coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted this event as a success during Tuesday's press briefing where she also explained the state's broaden testing criteria.

"One of the most powerful tools that we have in the fight against this virus is widespread testing. We need to keep working to expand testing and require people who test positive to isolate from others, so we can prevent that community spread," she said during Tuesday's press briefing.

As of Tuesday, the Muskegon County Health Department reports 593 positive cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths. There have been over 5,000 total tests performed.

