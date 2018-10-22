EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Late Saturday evening Oct. 20, a fire was reported at the Apple Carr Trailer Park in Egelston Township.

When firefighters arrived just before midnight, they could see flames coming out of a residence. Everyone inside escaped safely, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Witnesses to the fire reported to law enforcement that a dark colored SUV stopped at the residence. They said someone got out of the vehicle with something burning and threw it under the residence.

The SUV then fled the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in trying to identify the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at (231) 724-6658 or Silent Observer at (231) 724-7463 or via the web at www.silentobservermuskegon.com.

