250 lakeshore veterans get vaccinated at Silversides Museum

The mobile vaccination clinic at the U.S.S. Silversides Submarine and Museum was organized by the Battle Creek V.A. Center.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The U.S.S. Silversides Submarine and Museum played host to the latest vaccination clinic in Muskegon County. The event organized by the Battle Creek V.A. Center vaccinated 250 Muskegon area veterans, many who were in line an hour before the event was scheduled to begin.

"We're so excited," said U.S.S. Silversides Submarine and Museum Executive Director Peggy Maniates. "The mission of the U.S.S. Silversides is to honor the veterans. What better way to honor them then to have this vaccination area here today."

The veterans received the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine at the walk in clinic. Those seeking the vaccine did not have to preregister, and there weren't any age requirements to get the shot.

"We try to reach out to veterans where they live for opportunities to get vaccinated as easy and as quickly as possible," said Battle Creek V.A. Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Brian Pegouske. "We know signing up can cause issues, you don't know how to sign up or where to sign up."

Muskegon Army veteran Curtis Scott said there was some comfort in getting the vaccine with others who have served their country.

"Figured I get it done with the veterans," said Scott. "Whether you served in Vietnam, Korea, or Iraq, just a lot of camaraderie. I wasn't worried about getting it, we take a lot of shots in the military and I felt that it was something I needed to do for my safety and the safety of my family."

Any Muskegon area veterans still in need of the vaccine can get it by contacting the V.A.'s outpatient clinic in Muskegon.

