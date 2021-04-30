Pound Buddies shows off new facility to the public

The shelter earned a contract to handle animal control and care for Muskegon County in 2019 and they knew they'd need an upgrade from their previous facility.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lana Carson can't help but get teary eyed whenever she walks into the brand new room that houses the kennels for Pound Buddies.

"I still can't even comprehend it," said Carson who serves as the shelter's executive director.

Those kennels are 5 feet by 8 feet, which is three times larger than the kennels that Pound Buddies had at their previous facility on E. Keating Avenue, which board member Lynn Jazdzyk said could not “keep pace with today’s animal shelter standards."

"This is going to make such a big difference for the animals," Carson said.

For Carson and many others, the project was years in the making and they finally got to show it off to the public at a ribbon cutting event Thursday night.

Pound Buddies bought the space from Hughes Builders in May 2020 when the company's owners were looking to move into a smaller space and thought the facility might be a good fit for Pound Buddies.

"Our vision was to create a shelter that was financially reasonable, comprehensive in services, and something in Muskegon that residents would be proud of," said Jazdzyk to the crowd.

The new facility at 3279 East Laketon Avenue also includes an indoor play area where dogs can play and exercise.

"Now we are in a facility that has the updated standards of humane welfare, treatment for the animals, stress reduction. It not only benefits the animals while they're here but it also benefits the community because this is where people are going to come and be hands on with the animals," Carson said.

Pound Buddies still has an 8,000 square foot addition that the organization still needs to secure funding for. Once they do, it will become an intake and isolation center.

The shelter will be hosting an open house Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. where members of the community can come out and tour the new facility.