Police: Muskegon CPL instructor teaching courses that don't meet state requirements

If you got training from this instructor, your CPL could be invalid.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violation of the Michigan Firearms Act, along with several other law enforcement agencies.

Police said that a certified concealed pistol license instructor has been conducting courses that do not meet legal requirements. The instructor has issued certificates to participants between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 10, 2020.

The courses took place in Muskegon Charter Township on S. Dangl Road and Cherry Court.

Police are tracking down the names of people who attended these courses and filed CPL certificates with the Muskegon County Clerk's Office. Investigators ask if you got a certificate in that time frame from either of those locations to contact the sheriff's office at 231-724-7126, because your CPL may be invalid.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office at 231-724-7126 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME (27463) or online at silentobservermuskegon.com.

