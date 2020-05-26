Portions of downtown Muskegon street may close for outdoor dining and retail

Two sections of Western Avenue may be closed to allow business to expand onto street.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon City Commissioners are considering a proposal that would businesses to use two portions of Western Avenue to serve customers.

If approved one lane of Western Avenue between Second and Third streets would be closed to vehicle traffic and both lanes from Fourth to Fifth streets.

The partial street closure could benefit two breweries, a distillery, winery, retail shops and restaurants.

When businesses re-open they will be faced with reduced occupancy limits and challenges to maintain social distancing inside shops, bars, and restaurants.

The proposal under consideration would keep those sections of Western close for outdoor dining and retail space until Oct. 31.

If approved by commissioners the extra space on space on sidewalks and streets would be available for use after the states stay at home order expires June 12.

Other streets and parking lots could also be used for businesses based on the need or request from a business owner.

