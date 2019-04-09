MUSKEGON, Mich. — One of West Michigan's few drive in movie theaters will extend its normal season.

The Getty 4 Screen Drive In Theatre normally closes after Labor Day, but instead will stay open until late October. They will have movies and events all the way up until the third annual Halloween at the Getty event on October 26.

“Since the Muskegon Muskrat saw his shadow August 27 and declared eight more weeks of summer, we decided to keep the Getty going until Halloween!”declared Kevin Sims, General Manager of the Getty. “Actually, Halloween at the Getty has been very popular over the last two years. The Fall Classics seem like the perfect way to keep things hopping between IT CHAPTER 2 and Halloween.”

RELATED: Muskegon holds first ever 'Muskrat Day' celebration

Upcoming schedule at the Getty:

IT Double Feature

On September 6 through September 19, "IT CHAPTER 2" will play as a double feature with the 2017 "IT" to follow. Three other double features will be programmed seven days a week on the other screens through Sept. 19.

Fall Classics

Fall Classics begin September 20. They will be presented every Friday and Saturday night. Gates open at 7 p.m. The lineup includes:

Sept. 20-21: Screen One will play "E.T." and "Back to the Future" & Screen Two: will play "Hook" and "The Neverending Story"

Sept. 27-28: Screen One will play a "Jurassic Park" double feature & Screen Two will play "Goonies" and "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off"

Oct. 4-5: Screen One will play "Spaceballs" and "Blazing Saddles" & Screen Two will place "Uncle Buck" and "Beetlejuice"

Oct. 11-12: Screen One will play an "Indiana Jones" double feature & Screen Two will play "Grease" and "Hairspray"

Oct. 18-19: Screen One will play a "Wayne's World" double feature and Screen Two will place "Scream" and "The Blair Witch Project"

3rd annual Halloween at the Getty

The season finale for the drive-in, this years festivities will be on Saturday, October 26. The gates open at 4:30 p.m. There will be "trunk-or-treat," prizes, a "Goosebumps" double feature, a "Halloween" double feature, a showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show and an Alfred Hitchcock double feature.

Find more information on ticket prices and show times, visit celebrationcinema.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.