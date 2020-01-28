CHARLOTTE, Michigan — A former Muskegon Fire Department firefighter was recognized for his technical and mechanical abilities to ensure that the fire department's vehicles were readily equipped to allow the first responders to do their job safely.

Firehouse Magazine and Spartan Emergency Response, a unit within Spartan Motors, a Michigan-based car mechanic company, presented Brian Marek with the Emergency Vehicle Technician (EVT) of the Year Award at a fire department safety conference in Arizona on Jan. 13.

The Spartan Emergency Response president said he along with his company is honored to present Marek with the award.

"[He] has demonstrated leadership throughout his 21-year career, forming Michigan’s first EVT association, and committing his spare time to mentor and share his expertise with others throughout the industry," said Todd Fierro in a press release.

Marek recently retired from the Muskegon Fire Department, but throughout his two-decade career, he became a master EVT in fire apparatus, ambulance and aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

