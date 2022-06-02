Muskegon Co. fishing charters boost rates, expect to 'break even' amid fuel increases

After contending with smaller crowds amid pandemic-era social distancing guidelines, the fuel crisis threatens another hit to the wallet.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Surging fuel prices could get in the way of a summer on the water as prices at the fuel dock tend to be a little higher than what drivers pay at the pump.

Meanwhile, prices on everything from bait and tackle to storage fees have also increased into largely uncharted territory.

Charter fishing outfits, cruise ships and ferries all suggest they’re feeling the impact.

Owner of Trident Sportfishing, Captain Jeff Hedges, says the prices are changing month to month, and only going up.

“We were paying $4.39 a gallon," Hedges says. "When we put in a month ago, it was $5.40. It’s definitely putting the hurt on us."

Hedges says now its closer to $6.75.

Meaning the price tag that comes with filling the 31-foot North Muskegon-based ‘Venture’s’ twin 100-gallon tanks now comes out to about $1,350.

“We average about a 50 gallon burn per trip,” he said. “We’re on budget to spend about $25-thousand in fuel this year. Our margins are low anyway. No one’s in this business to get rich.”

It’s why Hedges had to boost rates this year – an increase of $75 – for the first time since 2016.

“We raised that before the boat even went in the water and that doesn’t even cover our fuel,” Hedges explained.

It takes a good deal more fuel to fill the tanks of larger vessels, including the Lake Express High Speed Ferry.

The Ferry told 13 ON YOUR SIDE there had always been a fuel surcharge attached to the ticket price, which fluctuates year-to-year with the market rate.

The fare page on its website said Thursday, it would mean a full $16 extra for a round trip ticket.

“Most people are understanding,” Hedges said. “I think everybody gets it, that this is where we are right now.”

Hedges said he had to get creative to weather the pandemic.

“We love fishing, we love taking people out and catching fish for them,” he said. “If we break even at the end of this year, we’ll be alright.”

With the season just getting underway, it remains unclear how the higher price point might affect booking.

