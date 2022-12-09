Muskegon football star Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker has died after fight with bone cancer

The Muskegon native had been battling osteosarcoma since the fall of 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a standout Muskegon High School football player, has died after a fight from a rare bone cancer.

The Big Reds announced the news Friday, and many others shared on social media how much of a positive impact he made on the community.

Muskegon's Dametrius Walker always wanted to play for the Wolverines.

The former Muskegon star had several offers during his time with the Big Reds, but he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his leg in the fall of 2020 and had to quit football before his senior high school season.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma. Thank you all for your support. Please continue to send prayers and positive vibes to his family during this time.#MeechieStrong 〽️ pic.twitter.com/H2xfFs6aFH — On Muskegon (@OnMuskegon) December 9, 2022

Earlier this year, the Michigan football team welcomed Walker to the Big House so he can finally achieve his dream.

READ MORE: Muskegon native scores touchdown at Michigan Stadium following bone cancer diagnosis

Michigan football tweeted Friday "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many."

Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate.



We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/jFXEMPFgbp — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.