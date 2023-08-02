City of Muskegon getting help from Michigan State students for Pine Street revamp

The city is also asking the businesses currently on Pine Street for input, as well as for input from the public.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon is working on a plan to help improve a business district, already experiencing success. To do that, they're looking for some outside help from a unique perspective.

"Over the past few years, we've really seen a lot of businesses go into Pine Street," says city planning director Mike Franzak.

And that's why Muskegon wants to help Pine Street continue to grow. To do that, they're partnering with grad students from Michigan State University's Urban and Regional Planning department.

"We've tasked them with creating a corridor improvement plan for our Pine Street district," says Franzak.

Ahmad Behzad is one of the five students in the group. He visited the area for the first time recently and liked what he saw.

"The area has lots of potential, especially the lakefront," says Behzad." And also the proximity to the downtown."

He says they plan to amplify the current businesses there to attract others to the street.

"The overall focus and goal is to actually brand the Muskegon Pine Street district as a good hotspot for businesses and also support the current businesses and services which are there," says Behzad.

Franzak is a Michigan State graduate who did a similar project when he was in school.

"Mine was in Grand Rapids on the Creston corridor," he remembers.

Franzak says he is excited to get a fresh perspective from a younger generation.

"It'll be great to get the vision from kids that are fresh in the college experience and learning some new planning techniques," he says.

The city is also asking the Pine Street businesses for input, as well as for input from the public, and plans to have a place to submit comments on its website in the near future.

