MUSKEGON, Mich. - The city of Muskegon is celebrating 150 years this week with a three-day concert series at Heritage Landing.

The music starts on Thursday. Here is a line-up of events:

Thursday, July 11

When: Gates open 4 p.m.

How much: $10

Who is playing: Ultimate Taste Band (5:30 p.m.), Phil Denny (7:15 p.m.), and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Freddie Jackson (9:15 p.m.).

Friday, July 12

When: Gates open 4 p.m.

How much: $30

Who is playing: Yard Sale Underwear (5:30 p.m.), Jesse G (6:40 p.m.), Kansas (7:30 p.m.) and Gretchen Wilson (9:15 p.m.)

Saturday, July 13

When: Gates open 4 p.m.

How much: $30

Who is playing: American Hairband, Let There Be Rock (A Tribute to Early AC/DC), WARRANT and multi-platinum singer and songwriter Bret Michaels

You can also get into all three concerts with a three-day pass for $50. For more information, visit celebrate150.com.

