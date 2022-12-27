Family, friends to hold funeral for slain Muskegon Heights education board member

Julius Muhammad, 53, was shot and killed last week in his home. He will be laid to rest in a Muslim funeral service on Wednesday.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, died the evening of Dec. 19 after being shot in his home.

Police say the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad's residence on Baker Street in Muskegon Heights.

Muhammad was an active member of the Nation of Islam since before 1990, according to his obituary. The funeral planner says the Janazah (a Muslim funeral) will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. at the Angel Community Church in Muskegon.

Muhammad leaves behind six children, eight siblings and four grandchildren.

The Muskegon Heights school board shared this after his death:

“The Board of Education extends our condolences to Julius’s family, children, grandchildren and all those he touched throughout his 53 years on earth. May they find peace, together, as they remember the good works Julius did during his lifetime.

“Board of Education members were looking forward to working with him in the new year. He had a desire to serve the Muskegon Heights community and its children as a newly elected school board member.”

Glenn Davis, 61, is charged with homicide open murder in Muhammad's killing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the City of Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

