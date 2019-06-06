MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Michigan House of Representatives today passed Senate Bill 150 which secured $3 million for the repair of Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon County.

The funding would have come sooner, but an error in the $1.3 billion supplemental budget passed during a late-night lame duck session last December prevented Muskegon Heights from receiving the funding as expected.

Senate Bill 150 corrects the language and enables the infrastructure project to move forward as part of a larger plan to repair roads in the community.

“I can’t overstate the importance of this project to Muskegon Heights and the surrounding area for our residents, businesses and tourists traveling this route to Lake Michigan,” Rep. Sabo said. “I am pleased to see that my fellow House members understand the need to right this wrong as quickly as possible, but the initial uncertainty and delay in receiving the promised funds is inexcusable. This is just another example of the absurdity of hasty lame-duck governance when the Legislature is not given time to vet large pieces of legislation properly.”

Sherman Boulevard is the main corridor through Muskegon Heights and the greater Muskegon area, providing access to the Mercy Hospital campus and various local businesses. It also provides tourists a direct route to popular Lake Michigan beach destinations.

SB 150 has been approved by both chambers and is now awaiting the governor's signature.

