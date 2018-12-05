The Muskegon Heritage Museum is now open for the 2018 season.

The museum is a collection of Muskegon's economic, industrial and social history. The main collection includes informational exhibits, artifacts and photos. There is also a working steam engine.

In order to launch the season, the museum had free admission on their Community Days event on Saturday, May 12. The Consumers Energy bucket truck was parked outside the museum to celebrate the opening. The Consumers Energy Foundation also donated $10,000 to the Heritage Museum.

This year, the museum has some new exhibits including:

67 Years Powering Muskegon Industries—the B.C.Cobb Plant, which features a scale model of the plant handcrafted by a museum volunteer.

On the Water, which shows off Muskegon's commercial fishing.

Celery Farms, which looks at the celery farms in the greater Muskegon area.

Kooiman's Store is a representation of the neighborhood markets

Celebrating 125 years—the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce shows the history of the chamber and its development of Muskegon's industries.

The Heritage Museum is open on Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

