Muskegon student removed from school, charged after BB gun found in school

The BB gun was located after a school resource officer received a report of a student with a firearm on campus.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges are pending against a Muskegon High School student for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a resource officer with the Muskegon Police Department received a report of a student with a gun on campus. Police say officers and school staff spoke with the student and conducted a search. No firearms were located.

A BB gun was later found in the school during the investigation. Police say the gun was in an area the student had been.

The student was removed from the property. Criminal charges against the student are pending, according to police.

Police believe students were not in any immediate danger. Officers will remain at the school campus for the remainder of the day.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

