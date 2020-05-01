MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were injured Saturday evening after they were hit by a car in Muskegon—one is in critical condition.

Muskegon Police said the pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run incident on Hoyt Street near Irwin Avenue. The man who is in critical condition is being treated for his injuries. Police said the other victim had a minor injury to their leg.

Police are still investigating and they are trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle that fled the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

