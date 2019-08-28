MUSKEGON, Mich. — After living in California for years, Dana Precious recently moved back home to Muskegon.

"And I thought why does everybody not know what a hidden gem Muskegon is?" said Precious.

"It's on the gorgeous shorelines of Lake Michigan, and it's an amazing vibrant little town," she said. "You know Pennsylvania has the groundhog and I thought well if that little weirdly named city can be put on the map with a groundhog our own little weirdly named city can do the same with a muskrat," says Precious.

Each February, the nation watches Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day to see if there will be six more weeks of winter. Precious had a similar idea for Muskegon, but to have a muskrat determine if there will be eight more weeks of summer.

On Tuesday night Precious' idea became a reality as Muskegon held the first ever Muskrat day. Businesses in downtown got involved and some attendees even dressed up in Victorian style clothing. One thing not on hand: a live muskrat.

"It's not Muskrat season, so we had that little problem to deal with. Then the other problem is do we really want to give the Mayor rabies" said Precious.

Dozens showed up for the event and next year organizers hope to make the event bigger and better. One idea being discussed is to hold it in Hackley Park.

This year, though, the verdict came back with eight more weeks of summer.

