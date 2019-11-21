MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Surveillance video of the home that exploded earlier this week in Muskegon County has been released by the family involved.

Brandon Stock and his son Riley were trapped in the basement when the blast ignited Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3 p.m. on Barnes Road south of Apple Avenue in Egleston Township.

The video was provided by Riley's mother and Brandon's wife, Amy. The surveillance video is from her father's house that's near the home that exploded.

Her father Marvin also ran to help rescue the two after he heard the blast. Family members say it was a miracle Brandon and Riley made it out alive.

RELATED: Home's propane tank filled and lines tested just before explosion that injured father and son

Hospital staff in Grand Rapids said yesterday Brandon is in serious condition and Riley is in fair condition.

According to Hill, the home's propane tank was filled and the system was pressurized Tuesday afternoon, but there has been no official cause for the blast released from the fire department.

