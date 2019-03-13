The suspect in a July 2017 murder in Muskegon has now been sentenced to life in prison.

Kahlek Amere-Rahskeek McPherson was in court Wednesday, March 13. He was sentenced for the shooting death of Corey Thompson, a father of seven. The shooting happened July 4, 2017.

A jury found McPherson guilty of first-degree murder and was convinced that he shot Thompson in the head, one time from close range.

According to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, Thompson and McPherson knew each other and the the shooting was not random. McPherson says he's innocent.

