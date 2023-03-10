Firefighters rescue 83-year-old man from house fire in Muskegon

The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Three others were able to escape the home and were uninjured in the fire, authorities say.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An 83-year-old man was rescued from a house fire in Muskegon early Friday morning. Three others also escaped the home without injury.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. at a home along Manz Street, according to authorities. When crews responded, flames were seen along the back side of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found an 83-year-old man in a bed in the living room. They rescued and assessed him before taking him to a hospital for a physical evaluation.

Three other people had escaped the home before firefighters arrived. A firefighter sustained a non-life-threatening injury, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire took about 50 minutes to put out. Crews remained on scene for several hours to finish extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

