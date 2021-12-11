x
Muskegon

Police investigating inmate death at Muskegon Co. Jail

The inmate was found unresponsive during a cell check, authorities say.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Muskegon County Jail Saturday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., inmate Marleon Danell Johnson, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell during a cell check, authorities say. Correctional officers and medical personnel performed CPR on Johnson, but he was pronounced dead at 5:18 a.m.

Johnson was lodged at the jail due to an outstanding warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.

The Medical Examiner's Office and Michigan State Police are now investigating this death.

