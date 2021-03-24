Muskegon Lake fireworks approved, show set for July 3

Earlier this month organizers announced the event would be canceled because of concerns over funding and the pandemic but decided to approved funding for it Tuesday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The show will go on in Muskegon this year. Tuesday night Muskegon City Commission approved $60,000 to host an Independence Day fireworks celebration that was previously canceled due to COVI-19 concerns.

It will take place Saturday, July 3. The free fireworks show is part of RockStock at Muskegon County's Heritage Landing Park on Muskegon Lake in downtown Muskegon.

Earlier this month organizers announced the event would be canceled because of concerns over funding and the pandemic but decided to approved funding for it Tuesday.

The City of South Haven announced its 2021 fireworks show is canceled due to COVID-19 limitations and concerns.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned 4th of July community fireworks shows are still being planned for Muskegon County's Twin Lake Park.

