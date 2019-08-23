MUSKEGON, Mich. —

You can now bike the Muskegon lakeshore for $4 an hour, all you have to do is download an application on your phone.

The city and county of Musekgon partnered with several business to launch a bike share program. You can rent the bikes at two locations, the Muskegon County Visitors Bureau and the Muskegon Farmer's Market by downloading Movatic.

Right now, there are just eight bikes, but organizers hope to add more in the future. Bryan Lambert with the Lambert Family Agency said they have the opportunity to add bikes and stations if the program takes off.

"Local employees can sponsor [us] and get a rack at their place of employment for their employees," Lambert said.

Other businesses such as breweries and restaurants are also able to support the program as long as the organizers can identify a good place for the bikes to be stored, Lambert said. And businesses that want to sponsor future bike racks need to contact the Downtown Development Authority.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter