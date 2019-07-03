MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon city leaders believe residents are the fabric of a thriving community, which is why they are hosting the first ever 'Resident Appreciate Night.'

The city is seeing a wave of new development attracting new residents to the Port City, so commissioners are also hoping to build bridges with newcomers.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Monday, March 11 at Muskegon City Hall at 933 Terrace St. Residents are also invited to attend a work session with city commissioners.

There will be refreshments and gifts, and residents will have the opportunity to give feedback on how to improve the city.

