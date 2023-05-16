Muskegon LGBTQ+ friendly festival returning in June

The event is free and organizers say all with a 'love-is-love' attitude are welcome.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon's LGBTQ+ friendly festival is coming back this summer, thanks to the Muskegon Pride Center and JCI Greater Muskegon.

The festival will take place on June 3 and will support LGBTQ+ owned businesses, artists and performers.

The festivities will be kicked off with Muskegon's first-ever pride parade downtown.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. from 7th Street and Western Avenue and will end at Clay Avenue and 3rd Street. It's hosted by performer Charm Alina and board member Adam Carlson.

The event is free and organizers say all with a 'love-is-love' attitude are welcome.

“I am so excited to be able to have a hand in making a celebration for pride that not only the city is allowing us to have, but wanting to participate in,” said Jeffrey Pienela, president of Muskegon Pride Center.

“This is not just a pride celebration showcasing being proud of who we are, but a showcase to celebrate the entire community coming together with acceptance and love.”

The Grand Marshall will be Terri King, a drag warrior and queer member icon. Organizers say he will be joined by marchers ranging from Witches of West Michigan, to Muskegon free huggers, to the Mayor of Muskegon, to belly dancers and hoola hoopers.

There will be over 100 vendors on Western Avenue from Jefferson to 4th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music, drag performances, poetry and children’s activities will happen at the corner of Second Street and Western Avenue all day long.

A drag show by Doll House Productions will take place at Unruly Brewing at 8:30 p.m.

Those interested in becoming a vendor or a sponsor can contact Pienela at muskegeon.co.pride@gmail.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.