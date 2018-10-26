MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are off to a hot start in their 2018 USHL season. They're the only undefeated team in the league, but on Saturday, Oct. 26 the Jacks will allow the real heroes to take the spotlight.

The team is hosting a Police and Fire Night at the newly renovated L.C. Walker Arena.

We had a little friendly competition with some high stakes during 13 On Your Side Mornings. The "Guns" and "Hoses" squared off in a shootout competition, trying to score on our Dan Harland. The Lumberjacks will wear the jersey of the winner during the third period after alternating between the two for the first two periods. You can see video of that shootout below.

The Lumberjacks have a new puppy mascot and so far that mascot has no name, but you can fix that. The Jacks are letting you vote on their website.

The team's $100,000 shootout is also going on all season long and you can sign up right now.

