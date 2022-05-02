Muskegon Lumberjacks hopeful after securing spot in conference finals

If the team goes on to top its conference, they would have a chance at the coveted Clark Cup for only the second time in franchise history.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A big win for the Muskegon Lumberjacks means they're heading off to the Eastern Conference Finals!

It's one of only a handful of times the team has made it this far, many of those appearances in just the last few years.

The hockey team will be counting on that momentum to hold out.

The recent win advanced the Lumberjacks to the conference match-up for the third consecutive season, but only the fourth time in franchise history.

If the team went on to win, it would mean a shot at the coveted Clark Cup.

The Lumberjacks have been in contention for a championship, but the team has never won.

This time around, team leaders said they were counting on a certain ‘x-factor’ to carry the Jacks to victory.

“They love each other, to be completely honest,” Andrea Rose, president of business operations for the Muskegon Lumberjacks relayed Monday. “They want to win for each other. It's not a team of me or I, it's a team of we. They want to do it so that they can share the experience together.”

Provided Madison beats Chicago in game two of a three match series, the higher-ranked Lumberjacks would receive home ice advantage and the conference finals would play out at Muskegon’s Mercy Health Arena.

The occasion would mark one of the final appearances prior to the Arena’s name change as the facility transitions from Mercy Health Arena to Trinity Health Arena.

