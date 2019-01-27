MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Sunday at LC Walker Arena, the Muskegon Lumberjacks weren't wearing ice skates. Instead, they were sitting in sleds.

The hockey team played a game of sled hockey with the Grand Rapids Sled Wings.

Sled hockey is for athletes who have a disability and aren't able to use skates. They use special sticks to move the sleds across the ice. The sticks have a blade on one end for passing and shooting.

The Sled Wings also participate in an annual game against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

