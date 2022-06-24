Muskegon man dead after single gunshot hits him from next door apartment

A 35-year-old man is in custody related to the shooting, Muskegon Police said.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 63-year-old Muskegon man is dead after he was hit by a bullet that came from a nearby apartment Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department went to check out reports of a shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Dowd in Muskegon.

That's where they found a 63-year-old man dead from a single gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the bullet had been fired from an adjacent apartment and may have been fired unintentionally.

Police say a 35-year-old Muskegon man is in custody related to the deadly shooting.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police said they will share more details once they learn more.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

