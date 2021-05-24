Muskegon man dies after being found with gunshot wound

Mitchell was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his wound.

Police in Muskegon are investigating after a man’s death Sunday.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 700 block of West Forest Avenue when police were called to a report of shots being fired.

When they arrived in the area they found a vehicle occupied by 28-year-old Todd Mitchell from Muskegon, who had been shot.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything, you are asked to contact Muskegon police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

