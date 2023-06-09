Muskegon mansion on the move after city approves money for relocation

The Charles D. Nelson mansion was slated for demolition, but the City of Muskegon stepped in to pay for its relocation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — You've heard of a mobile home before, but what about a mobile mansion? That's what we're about to see in Muskegon as the city will relocate a lumber baron mansion that has stood for more than a century.

The Charles D. Nelson mansion, currently sitting at 1292 Jefferson Street, has sat empty for at least six years, but was once part of a thriving lumber town, built by a man who's last name you still know today.

"Charles D. Nelson was a lumberman," says Jamie Pesch, staff liaison to Muskegon's Historic District Commission. "They named Nelson School in this neighborhood after him, and then ultimately, this is located in the Nelson neighborhood."

But the mansion wasn't always where it is today, sitting next to Muskegon High School. The school district owns the building.

"The house was originally built in 1869 on the site of what is now Hackley Park," says Pesch.

It was moved more than 100 years ago. Now, it's set to move again soon, but this time, a little differently than before.

"I've been told that it was moved the first time by rolling it on logs and being pulled by horses," says Pesch.

The school district planned to demolish the home to free up the property. The city stepped in to protect it.

"Muskegon doesn't have a great track record, especially through the mid 20th century, of preserving historic homes," says Pesch. "There were a ton of lumber baron homes on Muskegon and Webster Avenues that were demolished, basically in the name of progress."

The city commission recently approved more than $200,000 to pay for the mansion's relocation to 383 West Muskegon Avenue, closer to where it was originally built. Once there, it will be opened up to bids from private buyers.

The city hopes to have the mansion moved later this fall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.